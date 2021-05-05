Americans for Tax Reform (ATR) and 70+ Groups, Activists to Congress: Defend American Workers from Union Coercion and Oppose the PRO Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Americans for Tax Reform (ATR) released a letter today to Congress from over 70 conservative and right of center groups and activists opposed to the “Protecting the Right to Organize” (PRO) Act. If implemented, the PRO Act would drastically increase the Big Labor’s power at the expense of the American worker.

A copy of the six page letter released is below, the original is online here.