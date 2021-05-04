Woman, 24, Gunned Down In Presence of Toddler at Miami Apartment Complex; Suspect Fled In 4-Door Dark Grey Nissan

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau is investigating a shooting that left one woman dead and a toddler injured. According to investigators, on May 3, at approximately 3:20 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex on S. Dixie Highway. Arriving officers located a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and an injured toddler.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.