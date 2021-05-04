CrimeLocalSociety

Woman, 24, Gunned Down In Presence of Toddler at Miami Apartment Complex; Suspect Fled In 4-Door Dark Grey Nissan

By Joe Mcdermott
Shooting
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau is investigating a shooting that left one woman dead and a toddler injured. According to investigators, on May 3, at approximately 3:20 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex on S. Dixie Highway. Arriving officers located a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and an injured toddler.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and determined the adult victim deceased. The toddler was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. The preliminary information indicates that the victim, Leshonte Jones, 24, was with her toddler, when a subject in a dark colored 4-door Dark grey Nissan shot at the victim and fled. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.

