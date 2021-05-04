Palace at Weston Opens Redefining Luxury Senior Living in Western Broward County, Fla

WESTON, FL – The Palace at Weston, Broward County’s newest senior living community, has officially welcomed its first residents. Owned and operated by The Palace Group, The Palace at Weston is the company’s 10th luxury senior living community located in the Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

“This jewel is the culmination of over four decades of experience in senior living, building memorable relationships with residents and families,” said Helen Shaham, who founded The Palace Group with her husband, Jacob, in 1980. “We are thrilled to open our doors to a new chapter in senior living.”

The community has been eagerly awaited in Weston since its groundbreaking. It is located next door to The Palms, the active adult condominium community developed by The Palace Group. The new community fills a void in Weston since no other senior living community is located in the City. It is the perfect option for families desiring to have their parents closer and offer the level of luxury that is the trademark of The Palace Group.

“Additionally, the pandemic has clearly illustrated the many benefits of senior living communities,” explained Zack Shaham, general manager of the community. “Older adults were faced with so many challenges, including the initial shortages of cleaning supplies and toilet paper to concerns about shopping and home-maintenance, and isolation. Senior living communities such as The Palace eased these burdens, and most importantly, made it convenient to obtain COVID-19 vaccines.”

The Palace at Weston features a continuum of care with three distinct levels of care: independent living, assisted living and memory care. Designed as three separate buildings with distinct entrances, private courtyards and public areas, each level of care has its own amenities and staff.

Independent living has 130 residences, “Ritz Carlton” style public areas and a myriad of amenities and services. Key amenities are an elegant plaza and piano bar, dining room, state-of-the-art fitness center, theater, library, card room and computer center.

Unique to the residences is the inclusion of dens in most floorplans which range from 800 to 1,300 square feet. Apartments feature a fully equipped kitchen with granite countertops, “California-style” custom closets, universal designed bathrooms with safety grab-bars, washer and dryers, emergency call system, high-speed internet, cable TV /satellite TV and window treatments. The tropical courtyard and zero-entry heated swimming pool can be viewed from many residences.

Assisted living with 144 residences is designed for people needing light to moderate assistance with activities of daily living such as bathing, dressing and medication monitoring. Similar upscale amenities are featured, including a gracious dining room and plaza and bar, theater, beauty salon and rooms for arts and crafts and games. Assisted living also has a courtyard and swimming pool. Medical and medication supervision, a spacious Wellness Center equipped with a state-of-the-art physical therapy department, physicians’ offices, 24/7 nurses and nursing assistants are found in this building.

Within the memory care building, more personalized dementia care and programming are offered and tailored to meet residents’ specific needs. The Palace’s signature multi-sensory room for relaxation and aromatherapy is featured as well as a secure, tranquil outdoor garden with a walking path.

The 4-story complex incorporates a Mediterranean architectural style theme that blends with Weston. It was designed by Salazar Architectural Group and constructed by Coastal Construction Group.

Palace communities are known for their elevated dining experience and outstanding menus. Corporate Executive Chef Ken Wilbanks is mentoring the community’s culinary teams and providing his expertise in delivering the exceptional dining found in other Palace communities.

Also, a trademark of The Palace is stimulating and engaging activity programming. The Palace at Weston has a full-time activity director for each of its communities and the activity calendar includes daily happy hours, live entertainment, Osher Lifelong Learning Institute college-level classes, fitness workouts and more.

To make an appointment to visit The Palace at Weston, please call 954-217-2000 or visit www.ThePalaceAtWeston.com.