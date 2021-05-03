CrimeLocalSociety

Miami Shooting Claims the Lives of Three People and Injures Another; Homicide Detectives Investigating As Domestic Incident

By Joe Mcdermott
According to detectives, on Monday, January 11, 2021 at approximately 6:23 p.m., patrol officers responded to the scene of a ShotSpotter alert and discovered four victims shot, one of them a minor. The subjects remain at large.
Upon making entry, Miami-Dade Special Response Team and Hostage Negotiators discovered two females and one male, the initial victim’s son, deceased from apparent gunshot wounds. The investigation is continuing.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau is investigating a domestic-related shooting. According to investigators, on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at approximately 4:58 p.m. officers responded to the area of SW 128 Avenue and SW 192 Street, regarding a shooting. The victim advised officers that his son shot him at their residence, a short distance from the location of dispatch.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported him to JMH South in stable condition. Officers responded to the residence where the shooting was reported to take place and were not successful in establishing communication. The Miami-Dade Special Response Team and Hostage Negotiators were summoned to the scene. Upon making entry, they discovered two females and one male, the initial victim’s son, deceased from apparent gunshot wounds. The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

