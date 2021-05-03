CrimeLocalSociety

Lee County Sheriff’s Office Asking For Public’s Assistance In Locating Missing Endangered North Fort Myers Man

By Joe Mcdermott
FORT MYERS AREA
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating David Beach, 28, of North Fort Myers. Beach is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5’7″ and weighs 160. Beach has multiple tattoos on his chest and arms and is often seen at businesses in the North Fort Myers area.

According to authorities, Beach has made concerning statements, and his family is concerned for his well-being. If you have any information on David Beach’s whereabouts, please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000 or SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
