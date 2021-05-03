Lee County Sheriff’s Office Asking For Public’s Assistance In Locating Missing Endangered North Fort Myers Man

David Beach, 28, of North Fort Myers is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5’7″ and weighs 160. Beach has multiple tattoos on his chest and arms and is often seen at businesses in the North Fort Myers area.

NORTH FORT MYERS, FL – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating David Beach, 28, of North Fort Myers. Beach is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5’7″ and weighs 160. Beach has multiple tattoos on his chest and arms and is often seen at businesses in the North Fort Myers area.

According to authorities, Beach has made concerning statements, and his family is concerned for his well-being. If you have any information on David Beach’s whereabouts, please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000 or SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.