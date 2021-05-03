Facebook to Announce Decision on Potential Trump Ban Reversal on Wednesday

Trump was temporarily banned from Facebook for 24 hours on January 7 for his alleged role of encouraging the riots at the U.S. Capitol the day before; however, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced later the same day that the ban had been extended “indefinitely.” File photo: Pe3k, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

NEW YORK, NY – According to reports, Facebook’s Content Oversight Board is set to announce its decision on the potential reversal of the social media platform’s ban of former President Donald Trump on Wednesday, May 5.

“The Oversight Board will announce its decision on the case concerning former US President Trump on its website at https://oversightboard.com/news on May 5, 2021 at approximately 9:00 a.m. EDT,” the oversight board communicated via Twitter on Monday.

The Oversight Board will announce its decision on the case concerning former US President Trump on its website at https://t.co/NNQ9YCrcrh on May 5, 2021 at approximately 9:00 a.m. EDT. — Oversight Board (@OversightBoard) May 3, 2021

The Oversight Board is run as an independent entity and has the ability to overrule decisions made by Facebook itself. Five members of the board are reviewing Trump’s case, and a majority of the board must agree if the ban is to be lifted.

Trump was temporarily banned from Facebook for 24 hours on January 7 for his alleged role of encouraging the riots at the U.S. Capitol the day before; however, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced later the same day that the ban had been extended “indefinitely.”

“We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great,” Zuckerberg said. “His decision to use his platform to condone rather than condemn the actions of his supporters at the Capitol building has rightly disturbed people in the US and around the world. We removed these statements yesterday because we judged that their effect — and likely their intent — would be to provoke further violence.”

At the time of the ban, Trump maintained that his words and actions on the day of the Capitol riots were “totally appropriate” and said in regards to his Facebook ban that he felt the social media giant and others of its ilk – Trump has also been banned from Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube – had made a huge mistake.

“I think that Big Tech is doing a horrible thing for our country and to our country, and I believe it’s going to be a catastrophic mistake for them,” he said. “They’re dividing and divisive.”

Combined across all of his social media accounts, Trump had tens of millions of followers.