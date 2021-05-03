Deltona Woman Charged With Attempted Murder In Boyfriend’s Shooting

Aimee Peltier, 45, was arrested at her home on the 1600 block of North Page Drive in Deltona and charged with attempted first degree murder with a firearm.

DELTONA, FL – According to authorities, a Deltona woman is charged with attempted murder after she shot her boyfriend on Sunday. Aimee Peltier, 45, was arrested at her home on the 1600 block of North Page Drive in Deltona on Sunday afternoon after deputies responded to the shooting. The victim, a 37-year-old man, had a through-and-through gunshot wound entering his lower back, exiting from his abdomen. He was conscious and alert when deputies arrived, and he was taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital for treatment of his injury.

Peltier told deputies she was in the process of ending her relationship with the victim. On Sunday, she’d told her husband an allegation about something her boyfriend did several months ago, and her husband became angry and left the house to look for him. Before he left, Peltier grabbed two handguns and a knife so he couldn’t take them. Then she spoke on the phone with the victim, who agreed to come to the house.

While the victim was in the house talking with Peltier, she shot him with one of the handguns. He collapsed in the front doorway, but was able to get up and make it to his vehicle in front of the house when deputies arrived. Peltier was also on scene in front of the house when the first deputy arrived, and stated she was the one who shot him. Peltier remained in custody at the Volusia County Branch Jail on Monday with no bond. Detectives are continuing the investigation.