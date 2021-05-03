HealthLocalPress Releases

Community Hospice & Palliative Care Celebrates Nurses Week

By George McGregor
Community Hospice & Palliative Care employs over 386 nurses that care for almost 1,600 patients a day. Many times at the end of life, a nurse is the last person a patient has contact with and the care they provide during this phase will affect the family’s memories of their loved one’s final days.
JACKSONVILLE, FL – Nurses week takes place between Thursday, May 6 to Wednesday, May 12 and marks the 201st year of celebrating nurses. The week allows people the chance to acknowledge the nurses in their lives, and provides an opportunity to thank them for the work they have done.

“Katie, our nurse, was my angel. She was the kindest and most giving person we have ever met, and she just felt like family,” said Mrs. Strickland, wife and caregiver of a patient at Community Hospice & Palliative Care. “She knew my husband was going to go and she stayed with him and held his hand. I thank you all every day for watching over him. I’m grateful for what you did for him, even for such a short time he was in your care, and I’m grateful he wasn’t alone.”

Nurses have played an even more important role over the last year as our community and the nation dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic. They have regularly put their health and safety on the line to compassionately care for those who may be positive for the virus while also suffering from chronic or advanced illness.

“Our nurses are an integral part of our care team. We are blessed to have an amazing group of caring compassionate loving nurses. They are Community Hospice.” Said Mary McElroy, Senior Vice President of Hospice Services.

Community Hospice & Palliative Care will celebrate by honoring their nurses with a recognition webinar series, gift bags, social media campaign that share messages of thanks from staff. In addition, the Healthcare Relations team will be honoring nurses in the community to thank them.  

About Community Hospice & Palliative Care
Established in 1979, Community Hospice & Palliative Care is an innovative national leader in palliative and hospice care, as well as providing programs and services to meet the diverse needs of the communities it serves. During its 42-year history, through the support of more than 1,000 employees and 1,000 volunteers, the organization helps approximately 1,600 patients per day to live better with advanced illness – at home, in long-term care and assisted living facilities, in hospitals and at its 10 inpatient care centers. No one is ever denied care due to an inability to pay. To learn more about the support and services of Community Hospice & Palliative Care, visit CommunityHospice.com

