Marion County Detectives Investigating Early Morning Shooting In Ocala

MARION COUNTY, FL – At approximately 2:10 A.M. on May 2, 2021, Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a 911 call at 2020 SW Highway 484 in Ocala in reference to a disturbance in the parking lot of the Pilot truck stop, where a large crowd had gathered. Deputies learned that a shooting had just occurred following an argument. Deputies discovered one person deceased and another person that had been injured by gunfire.

The deceased person has been identified as Zion Willis, 21 The injured person is being treated at a local hospital and is expected to recover. Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to please contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 352-732-9111 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP.