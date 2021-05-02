CrimeLocalSociety

Marion County Detectives Investigating Early Morning Shooting In Ocala

By Jessica Mcfadyen
MARION COUNTY, FL – At approximately 2:10 A.M. on May 2, 2021, Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a 911 call at 2020 SW Highway 484 in Ocala in reference to a disturbance in the parking lot of the Pilot truck stop, where a large crowd had gathered. Deputies learned that a shooting had just occurred following an argument. Deputies discovered one person deceased and another person that had been injured by gunfire.

The deceased person has been identified as Zion Willis, 21 The injured person is being treated at a local hospital and is expected to recover. Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to please contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 352-732-9111 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

