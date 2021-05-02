Deltona Man, 21, Killed in Single Vehicle Crash

According to detectives, at approximately d 5 a.m. Sunday morning, Jacob Byars was driving a 2008 Pontiac Vibe southbound on Normandy, passing another vehicle, when the Pontiac went onto the grass median and Byars lost control, striking a tree.

DELTONA, FL – A 21-year-old Deltona man lost his life in a single-vehicle when he hit into a tree early Sunday morning. According to authorities, the crash happened around 5 a.m. at Normandy Boulevard and Vercelli Street in Deltona. Jacob Byars was driving a 2008 Pontiac Vibe southbound on Normandy, passing another vehicle, when the Pontiac went onto the grass median and Byars lost control, striking a tree.

First responders treated Byars on scene, and he was transported to Central Florida Regional Hospital for further treatment however he was unable to survive his injuries and was pronounced deceased shortly after 7 a.m. The Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation of the crash.