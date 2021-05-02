16 Arrested On Drug Charges During Operation Targeting High-Crime Locations In Deland And Deltona Areas of Volusia County

Volusia deputies and detectives conducted a proactive operation targeting high-crime locations in the DeLand and Deltona areas of Volusia County. This operation was prompted by violent crime, including two recent homicides in these areas since last Friday the 23rd of April.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL – Late last week, Volusia deputies and detectives conducted a proactive operation targeting high-crime locations in the DeLand and Deltona areas of Volusia County. This operation was prompted by violent crime, including two recent homicides in these areas since last Friday the 23rd of April.

Detectives obtained 17 arrest warrants resulting from ongoing investigations of drug sales. This past Thursday and Friday, deputies arrested 16 defendants on various charges and seized 47 grams of fentanyl, 2.7 grams of heroin, 5.1 grams of methamphetamine, 14 grams of crack cocaine, 84 Oxycodone/acetaminophen tablets (39 grams), 73 Oxycodone 30 mg tablets (7.3 grams), 10 Xanax, 16 clonazepam tablets and a 9mm handgun.

Those arrested and their charges are: below. A photo was not available for Kenyonte Grimes, 18, for the sale and delivery of crack cocaine within 1,000 feet of a park, and a violation of probation. There was also one juvenile (not shown due to age) arrested for sale and delivery of Crack Cocaine within 1,000 feet of a park.

Jason Dobson, 36, two counts, sale and delivery of schedule II substance within 1,000 feet of a park. Robert Rodriguez, 29, Possession of schedule II substance, driving while license suspended. Shawn Ingle, 50, Trafficking in Fentanyl. Eileen Foley, 60, Sale and delivery of crack cocaine. Rhonda Schnidt, 34, 2 counts, sale and delivery of schedule II substance within 1,000 feet of a park. Michael Lortos, 41, Sale and delivery of heroin. Antwon Smiley, 33, Federal warrant for possession of a firearm by convicted felon; additionally charged with armed trafficking in fentanyl, armed trafficking in Oxycodone, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of a schedule IV substance with intent to distribute. Tyson Ross, 31, Sale and delivery of heroin. Brandon Williams, 31, Failure to appear for possession of heroin. Adam Hornung, 40, Possession of methamphetamine and violation of probation for possession of meth. Brandon Harris, 35, Sale and delivery of crack cocaine within 1,000 feet of a park, trafficking in Oxycodone, possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute. Freddie Farley, 58, 2 counts, sale and delivery of a schedule II substance within 1,000 feet of a park. Tasha Green, 35, Sale and delivery of crack cocaine. Troy Nisbett, 45, Sale and delivery of heroin.

More arrests are expected. The deputies and detectives who ran this operation include members of the West Volusia Narcotics Task Force, Deltona Narcotics Enforcement Team, Deltona Crime Suppression Team, East Side Crime Suppression Team, East Side Narcotics Task Force and patrol deputies from District 2 (DeLand/Northwest Volusia) and District 4 (Deltona).