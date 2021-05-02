16 Arrested On Drug Charges During Operation Targeting High-Crime Locations In Deland And Deltona Areas of Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL – Late last week, Volusia deputies and detectives conducted a proactive operation targeting high-crime locations in the DeLand and Deltona areas of Volusia County. This operation was prompted by violent crime, including two recent homicides in these areas since last Friday the 23rd of April.
Detectives obtained 17 arrest warrants resulting from ongoing investigations of drug sales. This past Thursday and Friday, deputies arrested 16 defendants on various charges and seized 47 grams of fentanyl, 2.7 grams of heroin, 5.1 grams of methamphetamine, 14 grams of crack cocaine, 84 Oxycodone/acetaminophen tablets (39 grams), 73 Oxycodone 30 mg tablets (7.3 grams), 10 Xanax, 16 clonazepam tablets and a 9mm handgun.
Those arrested and their charges are: below. A photo was not available for Kenyonte Grimes, 18, for the sale and delivery of crack cocaine within 1,000 feet of a park, and a violation of probation. There was also one juvenile (not shown due to age) arrested for sale and delivery of Crack Cocaine within 1,000 feet of a park.
More arrests are expected. The deputies and detectives who ran this operation include members of the West Volusia Narcotics Task Force, Deltona Narcotics Enforcement Team, Deltona Crime Suppression Team, East Side Crime Suppression Team, East Side Narcotics Task Force and patrol deputies from District 2 (DeLand/Northwest Volusia) and District 4 (Deltona).