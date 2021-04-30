VIDEO: Arizona Republican Chair Says “America’s Audit Is Moving Forward” – “We’re Doing A Complete and Total Recount of 2.1 Million Ballots”

Arizona Republican Chair Dr. Kelli Ward joined Chris Salcedo Thursday on Newsmax TV to give an update on the Arizona Senate Forensic Audit of Maricopa County, Arizona. Photo credit: Newsmax TV.

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ – Kelli Ward, Arizona Republican Chair, was recently interviewed on Newsmax TV by host Chris Salcedo, where she gave an update on the Senate Forensic Audit of Maricopa County, Arizona.

Senate Republicans have hired several independent companies, headed up by Cyber Ninjas, to conduct a hand-count of the ballots cast in the November 2020 presidential election after unproven accusations of widespread voter fraud were spread by former President Donald Trump, who lost the election to challenger Joe Biden.

Ward claims the audit is only being carried out to restore public faith in the election process and decried recent attempts to halt it in court by Democrats, who claim the recount efforts are nothing more than a partisan power-grab.

However, Ward was adamant in insisting that the audit will uncover some degree of alleged wrongdoing, ranging from purported irregularities and mistakes to outright fraud.

“The audit continues despite everything the Democrats and the left throws at it. America’s audit continues…we want election integrity,” she said. “They call that voter suppression. I certainly want to suppress the dead votes. And I think many people out there want to as well unless they’re Democrats and they want to cheat in elections…I want our legislators to be equipped with objective knowledge to be able to make first-class election law for our state that can also be a model for the rest of the country…I believe we will find mistakes, we will find irregularities and we probably are going to find outright fraud.”

The audit, which represents a hand recount of the 2.1 million votes cast by Arizona residents in 2020, has taking place at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum for over six days now. Regardless of the outcome of the audit, it will not change Arizona’s November 2020 certified election results.