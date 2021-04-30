Three Tampa Men, One Juvenile Charged With Vehicle Burglary Spree In Spring Hill

Ralphel Allen, 20 (left), Jacquan Howard, 18 (center), and Demetrius Nelson, 19 (right), who all reside in Tampa, were arrested in connection with the vehicle burglaries. Allen, Howard, and Nelson were charged with five counts of felony burglary-conveyance and five counts of felony possession of burglary tools.

SPRING HILL, FL – According to authorities, on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at 2:57 a.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Nantucket Cove Apartments in Spring Hill in reference to a vehicle burglary where a victim said he observed four males in the parking lot of the apartment complex wearing all black clothing acting suspiciously. The victim reported one of the individuals entered his vehicle.

A deputy responding to the area spotted the four individuals near the entrance to the apartment complex. Upon being spotted, the suspects ran into a nearby wooded area. The deputy observed as the four males then got into a white vehicle and fled the area at a high rate of speed.

Deputies attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle as it headed south on Commercial Way. The driver of the vehicle, a juvenile, eventually stopped near Wendy Court. All four occupants were removed from the vehicle and detained at the scene.

Deputies observed various dark-colored clothing including hoodies and gloves laying in the vehicle as well as multiple prying tools. Various items such as a woman’s wallet, multiple cell phones, and two black pouches were also located in the vehicle. The victim responded to the scene and was able to identify the four suspects. The victim also provided video surveillance of the suspects in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

Additional vehicle burglaries were reported from victims at the apartment complex while the traffic stop was taking place. The seventeen year old juvenile and his three adult passengers, Ralphel Allen, 20, Jacquan Howard, 18, and Demetrius Nelson, 19, who all reside in Tampa, were arrested in connection with the vehicle burglaries. Allen, Howard, and Nelson were charged with five counts of felony burglary-conveyance and five counts of felony possession of burglary tools. The bond for Allen and Howard was set at $64,000 each. The bond for Nelson was set at $16,000.

The juvenile driver was charged with three counts of felony burglary-conveyance and three counts of felony possession of burglary tools. The juvenile was released into the custody of a parent.