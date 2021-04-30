Suspected Fentanyl and Heroin Dealer In Custody After Search Warrant Unveiled Meth, Fentanyl, Heroin, Over 22k Cash In Port Charlotte Home

Jamil J. Mahshie, 34, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession or use of drug paraphernalia, failure to stop vehicle as ordered by leo, possession of heroin with intent to sell, introduction of contraband into county detention facility, possession with intent to sell methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, resisting an officer without violence, and trafficking in fentanyl 4 grams or more.

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL – According to authorities, members of the Charlotte County Narcotics Unit Overdose Squad were investigating recent overdoses that identified Jamil J. Mahshie, 34, as a potential Fentanyl/ Heroin dealer in the community. On Wednesday, April 28th, Mahshie was observed leaving his residence on an electric skateboard. With a warrant in hand, members attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Mahshie for a traffic infraction. Mahshie refused commands to stop and sped away on the electric skateboard which is capable of speeds of over 40mph. At one point, Mahshie jumped off the skateboard and fled on foot through a residential yard. After warning Mahshie multiple times, a taser was deployed and allowed officers to safely detain him.

At the time of arrest, Mahshie was in possession of 9 individually packaged baggies of Fentanyl, 1 baggie of Methamphetamine and over $1,300 in cash. Upon arrival to the jail, he was asked multiple times if he had any illegal items in his possession. Mahshie repeatedly advised he did not. After a search of his person, another baggie containing Fentanyl was located inside his sock.

During the same day, probable cause was established to search Mahshie’s residence located at 18713 Klinger Circle in Port Charlotte. Throughout the search of the home, officers located five plastic baggies containing suspected Fentanyl/Heroin mixture (1.3 grams), a digital scale, a baggie containing 13.1 grams of suspected Methamphetamines, a baggie containing 0.4 grams of suspected Heroin, multitude of small plastic baggies associated with narcotics sales, 15.3 grams of suspected Fentanyl/Heroin mixture, materials and supplies used in the cutting and mixing of Fentanyl/Heroin and over $22,400 in cash.

Thanks to the teamwork of the Narcotics and K9 units, Jamil J. Mahshie was arrested and charged with two counts of possession or use of drug paraphernalia, failure to stop vehicle as ordered by law enforcement officer, possession of heroin with intent to sell, introduction of contraband into county detention facility, possession with intent to sell methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), resisting an officer without violence, and trafficking in fentanyl 4 grams or more. Mahshie is currently being held on a $405,000 bond.