Giuliani On FBI Raid: “Hard Drives Could Have Been Donald Trump’s, They Could Have Been Vladimir Putin’s, But Agents Didn’t Want Them”

By Christopher Boyle
Giuliani
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani alleged to possess three hard drives that belonged to Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, but claimed that FBI agents did not take them. File photo: Paparazzza, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

NEW YORK, NY – Former New York City Mayor and President Donald Trump Attorney Rudy Giuliani appeared on Tucker Carlson on Thursday, telling the Fox News host that the FBI’s raid on his apartment earlier this week was not based on any legitimate wrongdoing on his part.

“There was no justification for that warrant, it is illegal, unconstitutional warrant,” Giuliani said. “You’re not going to convict me of some phony crime.”

The FBI raid was in connection with a federal probe into determining if Giuliani violated a federal law that governs lobbying on behalf of foreign countries or entities, in this case Ukraine; sources have told The New York Times that feds are focusing on the firing of U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, but official details of the probe have not been released as of yet.

Giuliani claims that he never represented any Ukrainian national and that he did nothing wrong.

Giuliani told Carlson that seven FBI agents arrived at his door at 6 a.m. brandishing a warrant for electronics, and that they seized eight electronic devices and two devices belonging to someone else that he declined to mention.

He also alleged to possess three hard drives that belonged to Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, but claimed that FBI agents did not take them.

“The warrant required them to take it and they said no. Hunter Biden’s hard drives fall within the scope of the subpoena, the subpoena required them to take all electronics, but they decided to leave that behind, and they also were completely content to rely on my word that they were Hunter Biden’s hard drives, I mean they could have been Donald Trump’s, they could have been Vladimir Putin’s, they could have been anybody’s, but they relied on me, the man who had to be raided in the morning.”

Giuliani said that the FBI raid was uncalled for, as he claimed that he’s been offering his electronic devices to prosecutors and complained to Carlson that the feds “won’t explain to me what they’re looking into for two years.”

Normally, prosecutors do not share details of a potential criminal case with a suspect before charges are filed, nor do they rely on individuals to voluntarily produce evidence that may potentially incriminate them.

Donald Trump, a long-time friend of Giuliani, was highly critical of the FBI raid, calling it “very unfair” during an interview with Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business.

“It’s like so unfair and it’s like a double standard like I don’t think anybody’s ever seen before,” he said. “It’s very, very unfair. Rudy is a patriot who loves this country.”

