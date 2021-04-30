LocalPoliticsPress Releases

Florida Legislature Passes Strong Election Security Legislation

By George McGregor
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

Florida Legislature Passes Strong Election Security Legislation

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Thursday evening, the Florida Legislature passed SB 90, a historic election integrity bill. Heritage Action, a national conservative grassroots organization, released a statement from Executive Director Jessica Anderson applauding the legislature for their efforts:

Today is a historic day for the Sunshine State. At a time when trust in our nation’s elections is dropping to historic lows, Florida lawmakers are taking decisive action to improve the transparency and security of the state’s elections. SB 90 contains numerous provisions to protect the votes of Floridians, including a ban on the use of private money to fund election operations, improved observation of the signature verification process, preventions against mass mailing of absentee ballots, and additional protections against ballot trafficking by political operatives.

These measures, which Heritage Action advocated for and partnered with thousands of grassroots activists to support, will help ensure it is easy to vote and hard to cheat in Florida. Every Floridian has the right to know that their votes are counted and their elections are transparent and secure. We thank Rep. Blaise Ingoglia and Sen. Dennis Baxley for their hard work on this legislation, and we look forward to Governor DeSantis signing the bill into law.

George McGregor

Mr. McGregor reviews and edits (if necessary) all press releases for The Published Reporter. Locally focused (Florida) press releases can be sent via email to media@publishedreporter.com and, if approved, will be published free of charge. There is no guarantee your release will be published; inclusion is at the discretion of editors. Please see our editorial guidelines and terms of service.

Subscribe to George McGregor – The Published Reporter® by Email

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Press releases are sent in as newsworthy bulletins aimed at our journalists with hopes they will get published. We receive hundreds per day and choose a select few for publication; those which are deemed beneficial to the public and not outright promotion. This is a free service and we are not paid for press releases. We aim to deliver a higher quality press release then anything any PR company could even pay for if and when informative. They are generally sent in by businesses or organizations about a product launch, new corporate hire, piece of research or situational awareness issue. They may contain forward-looking statements or even hyperbole. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to George McGregor (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Op-Ed: Justice Department Attack on Roger Stone Over Unpaid…

Julio Gonzalez

Idaho Officer Suspended Without Pay Over Viral TikTok Video…

Christopher Boyle

Lawsuit: New York Times Admits It Injected “Unverifiable…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 1,058