Florida Legislature Passes Strong Election Security Legislation

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Thursday evening, the Florida Legislature passed SB 90, a historic election integrity bill. Heritage Action, a national conservative grassroots organization, released a statement from Executive Director Jessica Anderson applauding the legislature for their efforts:

Today is a historic day for the Sunshine State. At a time when trust in our nation’s elections is dropping to historic lows, Florida lawmakers are taking decisive action to improve the transparency and security of the state’s elections. SB 90 contains numerous provisions to protect the votes of Floridians, including a ban on the use of private money to fund election operations, improved observation of the signature verification process, preventions against mass mailing of absentee ballots, and additional protections against ballot trafficking by political operatives.

These measures, which Heritage Action advocated for and partnered with thousands of grassroots activists to support, will help ensure it is easy to vote and hard to cheat in Florida. Every Floridian has the right to know that their votes are counted and their elections are transparent and secure. We thank Rep. Blaise Ingoglia and Sen. Dennis Baxley for their hard work on this legislation, and we look forward to Governor DeSantis signing the bill into law.