Driver Dies In Pembroke Park Roll Over Crash After Attempt To Evade Miramar Police Officers

A preliminary investigation revealed that a man was speeding on Hallandale Beach Boulevard in an attempt to evade Miramar Police Department officers. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were not involved in the chase but responded to the crash. File photo: YES Media, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

PEMBROKE PARK, FL – A single car crash has left a man dead in Pembroke Park. According to authorities, at approximately 9:09 p.m. on Thursday, April 29, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a traffic crash with injuries at the 4500 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard in Pembroke Park. Upon deputies arriving to the scene, they located the driver suffering from injuries as a result of the crash. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue transported the driver to Memorial Regional Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

According to detectives, a preliminary investigation revealed that a 2011 black Mercedes-Benz E350 was travelling at a high rate of speed in the westbound lanes of Hallandale Beach Boulevard in an attempt to evade Miramar Police Department officers. The driver attempted to maneuver around traffic, but lost control of his vehicle and departed the roadway onto the shoulder. At that time, the vehicle began to roll over and strike multiple light poles, signs, concrete parking stops and a fire hydrant in the plaza located at 4500 W. Hallandale Beach Blvd.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle through the windshield during the crash, landing in the parking lot of the plaza. The vehicle came to rest on its roof and ignited in flames in the eastbound thru lanes of Hallandale Beach Blvd.

Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives responded and are investigating. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were not involved in the following of the vehicle at any time and responded to the crash after the fact. This incident remains an active and ongoing investigation.