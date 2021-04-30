BusinessLocalPress Releases

Dream Finders Homes Now Selling at Summerdale Park in Lake Nona

By George McGregor
“The Tidewater With Bonus” is one of several plans at Summerdale Park with an airy upstairs loft area.
ORLANDO, FL – Prospective homebuyers who want to live, work and play right in their own community will be delighted by what Dream Finders Homes’ Summerdale Park has to offer. Located in Lake Nona – the region’s fastest growing community – off County Road 530 and North Narcoossee Road, the 65-acre single-family home community is just minutes away from Lake Nona Town Center, Nemours Children’s Hospital, Nona Adventure Park and Boxi Park, a one-of-a-kind open-air venue that features bars and restaurants, live entertainment, kids play area and beach volleyball.

“Summerdale Park is the definition of a live, work, play community,” said Gerry Boeneman, president of Dream Finders Homes’ Central Florida division. “A-rated elementary, middle and high schools in the Orange County school system are nearby along with SR 417 providing easy access to everything around Greater Orlando.”

Featuring some of Dream Finders’ most popular open floor plans with four or five bedrooms and from two-and-a-half to four baths, Summerdale Park will have several, new larger plans like the Ellington, as well as the popular Anna Maria with Bonus and the Tidewater with Bonus.  All designs have two-car garages, and some will offer tandem parking or a workspace area.

With prices starting in the low $­­­­400,000s, Boeneman said the spacious one- and two-story homes, which range in size from 2,235 to 3,628 square feet, can be built on 50- or 60-foot-wide lots.

“Several of our plans in this community include an airy upstairs loft area.  All have been designed for the way we live today with upscale finishes and fixtures.  Stone exteriors and numerous other upgrades are available as well as plenty of options to personalize the home,” Boeneman said.

For more information about homes at Summerdale Park, please call 888-214-1164 or visit www.dreamfindershomes.com

