Boys & Girls Clubs Of Broward County Holds 53rd Annual Dinner Auction; Also Recognizes Generals Club, Rita & Rick Case Hall Of Fame Induction

Dinner Auction Chairs: Michael Wild; Jim Robertson; Annie Mecias- Murphy; Debi Davis-Case; Bob Case; Marc Infante

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL – On April 24th, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (BGCBC) had their 53rd Annual “Proscapes” Dinner Auction at Signature Grand, the longest running charitable fundraising event in Broward County which also celebrated the newly named, “Rita & Rick Case Hall of Fame”.

This night marked a special evening as the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County’s Hall of Fame inducted Felix Sabates, Two Georges at the Cove and The Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation. These honorees have generously given their time, energy, and resources to see the youth in our community succeed and become productive citizens. The exciting night with entertainment from the high-energy band, “No Limits” was sponsored by the Rick Case Automotive Group.

Raquel Case; Rita Case & Ryan Case

Nicole & Jeff Fratarcangeli

Raquel Case; Andrew Heller and Tanya Heller

During the night, BGCBC also recognized and saluted their Generals Club. Their support is changing the lives of young adults by providing construction and building trade opportunities in our community. This unique partnership will be opening the doors to success and creating career opportunities for our members that they will carry into adulthood. With over 65 Generals participating. A total of $312,500 was raised from this life-changing philanthropic group of business and individuals. The Dinner Auction was Co-Chaired by Debi Davis-Case, Marc Infante and Michael Wild. The Generals Club was Co-Chaired by Bob Case and Jim Robertson.

Matt Organ; Ryan Case; Rita Case; Felix Sabates, Raquel Case; Chris Gentile.

The Rick Case Automotive Group:

Celebrating its 59th year in business, the Rick Case Automotive Group has been honored by Automotive News as the National All-Star Dealer and is one of the largest auto groups in America. With 14 dealerships in Florida and Georgia, the Rick Case Automotive Group offers Maserati, Acura, Audi, Hyundai, Volkswagen, Kia, Mazda, FIAT, Alfa Romeo and Honda Automobiles & Motorcycles, including the World’s Largest Honda, Hyundai, Genesis, Kia and Volkswagen dealerships located in Broward County, Florida. Rick Case Automotive Group’s national headquarters are located at 14500 W. Sunrise Blvd. in Sunrise, FL. For more information, visit www.RickCase.com.

About The Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (BGCBC)

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (BGCBC) is a non-profit 501(c) (3) private agency, dedicated to helping young people improve their lives by building self-esteem and developing values and skills during their critical period of growth. Serving more than 12,000 at-risk youths, ages 6-18 each year from its 12 Broward County-area clubs, their purpose is to inspire and enable children to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. BGCBC has once again received the coveted 4 stars rating (out of 4 stars) for the tenth year in a row. Only 3% of the Non-Profits in the USA have achieved this level of excellence from Charity Navigator. Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County is located at 877 NW 61st Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309. For more information call (954) 537-1010 or view the website at www.bgcbc.org.