CrimeLocalSociety

Pedestrian Killed In Pompano Beach Hit-and-Run; Suspect and Vehicle Found In Deerfield Beach, Detectives Investigating

By Joe Mcdermott
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

PEDESTRIAN DEAD

POMPANO BEACH, FL – A pedestrian is dead following a hit-and-run crash in Pompano Beach. According to authorities, at approximately 11:56 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28, Broward County Regional Communications received a call regarding a traffic crash with injuries at the 1700 block of North Dixie Highway in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the location and located a male victim lying in the roadway. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene. 

According to detectives, a preliminary investigation revealed that pedestrian was lying in the southbound left thru lane of North Dixie Highway when a red 2007 Toyota Camry, driven by Smayguaud Philemond, 21, of Deerfield Beach, struck the pedestrian causing Philemond to lose control of the vehicle, strike a median and continue southbound on North Dixie Highway. 

Witnesses on scene advised that Philemond then pulled into a nearby business, exited his vehicle, looked at the damage and then proceeded to drive northbound on North Dixie Highway passing the pedestrian crash location.   
Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives, through their investigation, located the vehicle and Philemond at an address in Deerfield Beach. This is an active and ongoing investigation. 

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott – The Published Reporter® by Email

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Idaho Officer Suspended Without Pay Over Viral TikTok Video…

Christopher Boyle

Lawsuit: New York Times Admits It Injected “Unverifiable…

Christopher Boyle

Florida Group Works for Fair Process, Greater Awareness in…

Michayla Savitt
1 of 1,106