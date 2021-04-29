Pedestrian Killed In Pompano Beach Hit-and-Run; Suspect and Vehicle Found In Deerfield Beach, Detectives Investigating

POMPANO BEACH, FL – A pedestrian is dead following a hit-and-run crash in Pompano Beach. According to authorities, at approximately 11:56 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28, Broward County Regional Communications received a call regarding a traffic crash with injuries at the 1700 block of North Dixie Highway in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the location and located a male victim lying in the roadway. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene.

According to detectives, a preliminary investigation revealed that pedestrian was lying in the southbound left thru lane of North Dixie Highway when a red 2007 Toyota Camry, driven by Smayguaud Philemond, 21, of Deerfield Beach, struck the pedestrian causing Philemond to lose control of the vehicle, strike a median and continue southbound on North Dixie Highway.

Witnesses on scene advised that Philemond then pulled into a nearby business, exited his vehicle, looked at the damage and then proceeded to drive northbound on North Dixie Highway passing the pedestrian crash location.

Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives, through their investigation, located the vehicle and Philemond at an address in Deerfield Beach. This is an active and ongoing investigation.