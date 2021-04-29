Nashville Woman Says Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Paralyzed Her; Doctors Agree, “Symptoms Temporally Related” – Company Issues Denial

Nashville woman lost ability to move legs after second Pfizer dose on April 16. Screenshot credit: WKRN News 2 / YouTube.

NASHVILLE, TN – A Nashville woman is claiming that she became paralyzed after receiving a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, according to reports. Brandy Parker-McFadden said that she had gotten her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine on April 16, and almost immediately felt that something was wrong.

“I just started not feeling great,” she said, and by the next day she claims it just got worse. “It just started progressively getting worse and I just started screaming in pain at the top of my lungs.”

After Mcfadden found herself suddenly unable to move from the neck down, her husband James rushed her to the emergency room at Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she underwent a battery of tests, including a CT scan, MRI, EMG, and blood work.

All of her tests, much to her doctors’ disbelief, returned no unusual results.

“As far as to answers as to why this happened, they don’t know,” Mcfadden said.

Ten days later, McFadden had regained movement in her arms and was able to wiggle her toes; she will be engaging in intensive physical therapy with the hopes that she will one day be able to walk again and return to a normal life.

“I’m going to fight. I’m a fighter,” McFadden said.

And while McFadden is an epileptic, she insists that what happened to her was not a seizure. Instead, she said that she is convinced that it was her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine that was the culprit.

“This has been a nightmare,” she said. “I just wanted to get my shot, and I never expected to get this at all.”

McFadden’s doctors eventually seemed to agree with her, as her medical records at Vanderbilt University Medical Center say that “All of these symptoms are temporally related to the COVID vaccine, raising concern for a vaccine reaction which has been reported to VAERS [Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System] for investigation.”

However, McFadden isn’t bitter about her alleged reaction to the Pfizer vaccine, and said that she doesn’t want her unfortunate and unusual experience to put off others from taking it, despite claiming to have made contact recently with a Pittsburgh woman who said that she had the same issue.

“If you’re hesitant, I tell people to call your doctors because it is extremely rare,” McFadden said.

