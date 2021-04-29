CrimeLocalSociety

Lake Worth Man, 19, Charged With First Degree Murder In Shooting

By Joe Mcdermott
Boersma
LAKE WORTH BEACH, FL – On Wednesday, April 28 at approximately 12 noon, Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office deputies responded to a shooting in the 100 block of North Dixie Highway in Lake Worth Beach. Upon arrival, deputies located an adult male sitting in a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was transported to a local hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

Detectives quickly located and arrested 19 year old Justin Boersma of Lake Worth as a “person of interest” in the case.  After being interviewed by detectives, Boersma was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail early on the morning of Thursday, April 29 on charges of first degree premeditated murder and a related weapons charge. He was scheduled to be attending first appearance this afternoon.

