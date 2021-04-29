CrimeLocalSociety

Grand Jury Indicts Three On First-Degree Murder Charges In Volusia County Cases

By Joe Mcdermott
From left to right: Michael Harris Jr., 20, of DeLand, Damian DeRousha, 43, of Edgewater, and Lee Ardis Wiley II, 44, were indicted by a grand jury this week, each on first-degree murder charges.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL – According to authorities, three men in three separate Volusia Sheriff’s Office cases were indicted by a grand jury this week, each on first-degree murder charges. Two of the three defendants were already in custody on murder charges including Michael Harris Jr., 20, of DeLand, arrested January 23 on charge of second-degree murder in the killing of Bobby Scott. Damian DeRousha, 43, of Edgewater, arrested February 4 on a charge of first-degree murder in the killing of Donald Geno at the Volusia County fleet maintenance facility.

The third defendant indicted was Lee Ardis Wiley II, 44, on a charge of first-degree murder in the overdose death of Michael Ordway in April 2019. The grand jury found Wiley distributed the fentanyl that caused Ordway’s death. At the time of this week’s indictment, Wiley was already in custody at the Volusia County Branch Jail on Sheriff’s Office drug charges involving possession and/or distribution of fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
