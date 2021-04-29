Man, 28, Arrested After School Threats: “Imma Shoot Up Lauderdale Lakes Middle School And Boyd Anderson’s School. This Is Not A Joke.”

Patrick Jean, 28, a Lauderdale Lakes Middle School front desk attendant, faces two counts of threats to discharge a destructive device and two counts of written threats to kill or conduct a mass shooting.

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Threat Management Unit, in collaboration with Broward County Public Schools Special Investigative Unit (SIU), arrested Patrick Jean, 28, a Lauderdale Lakes Middle School front desk attendant, on bomb threat and mass shooting charges.

According to detectives, at approximately 9:34 a.m. Tuesday, April 27, a tip was received indicating that there were bombs on the campuses of Lauderdale Lakes Middle School, 3911 N.W. 30th Avenue and Boyd H. Anderson High School, 3050 N.W. 41st Street. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with BSO’s Threat Management Unit detectives, responded to the schools to investigate. Sweeps were conducted at both schools, and the threats were deemed unfounded.

Later that day, at approximately 1:02 p.m., another tip was received which read “Imma shoot up Lauderdale Lakes Middle School and Boyd Anderson’s school. This is not a joke.” Deputies responded back to the schools and conducted searches, which were also deemed unfounded.

Further investigation of the incidents led detectives to identify Jean, of Lauderdale Lakes, as the suspect in both threats. On Wednesday, April 28, Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives, working in conjunction with Broward County Public Schools SIU investigators, arrested Jean at Lauderdale Lakes Middle School. In a post-Miranda confession, he admitted to making the threats.

Jean is currently being held at the Broward Sheriff’s Office Main Jail. He faces two counts of threats to discharge a destructive device and two counts of written threats to kill or conduct a mass shooting.