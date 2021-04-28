CrimeLocalSociety

Two Arrests in Brooksville for Organized Fraud with Fake Credit Cards to Purchase Diesel Fuel; Likely Obtained Data from Skimmer Devices

By Joe Mcdermott
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

45 year old Mayquel Simon-Hernandez (left) z was charged with trafficking in counterfeit cards, organized fraud, criminal use of personal identification information, possession of personal identification information, and unlawful conveyance of fuel. 36 year old Yoandry Almanza-Lara was charged with trafficking in counterfeit cards, organized fraud, and unlawful conveyance of fuel.
45 year old Mayquel Simon-Hernandez (left) z was charged with trafficking in counterfeit cards, organized fraud, criminal use of personal identification information, possession of personal identification information, and unlawful conveyance of fuel. 36 year old Yoandry Almanza-Lara was charged with trafficking in counterfeit cards, organized fraud, and unlawful conveyance of fuel.

BROOKSVILLE, FL – According to authorities, on April 23, 2021 at approximately 3:00 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Speedway gas station located at 18635 Cortez Boulevard in Brooksville, FL in reference to a man pumping large amounts of diesel fuel into a pickup truck. The suspect made multiple credit card transactions to purchase the fuel and left the gas station prior to law enforcement’s arrival.

A deputy in the area was able to locate the suspect’s vehicle, a blue Dodge Ram 3500 truck with a flatbed and rails, in the area of Cortez Boulevard just west of Interstate 75. The deputy conducted a traffic stop where the driver of the vehicle was identified as 45 year old Mayquel Simon-Hernandez.

Hernandez, who resides in St. Petersburg, gave consent for deputies to search the vehicle. Deputies located a wallet containing 31 gift card-style cards that were later determined to contain fraudulent credit card information. An investigation revealed the fraudulent credit card information was likely obtained through the use of skimming devices.

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.

According to detectives, Hernandez had been purchasing gift cards preloaded with fraudulent credit card information for about two years and used the fraudulent credit cards to purchase diesel fuel, which he then resold. Hernandez utilized a truck modified to hold large quantities of fuel.

Hernandez was charged with trafficking in counterfeit cards, organized fraud, criminal use of personal identification information, possession of personal identification information, and unlawful conveyance of fuel. His bond was set at $22,000.

In a separate investigation, on April 25, 2021 at approximately 9:45 a.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Speedway gas station located at 18635 Cortez Boulevard in reference to a man pumping large amounts of diesel fuel into a Volkswagen Jetta. Deputies were able to locate the suspect still parked at one of the gas pumps and was identified as 36 year old Yoandry Almanza-Lara.

Lara, who resides in Miami, was located with numerous gift cards in his possession. At the time of his arrest, Lara had made three transactions totaling 94 gallons of diesel fuel at a cost of $280.06 and had been at the same gas station the previous day and purchased 99 gallons of diesel fuel at a cost of $295.15.

Detectives located 31 gift cards inside the vehicle that were later determined to be fraudulent. An investigation revealed the fraudulent credit card information was also likely obtained through the use of skimming devices. While searching the vehicle detectives located a large metal tank in the trunk of the vehicle. The vehicle also had an electric fuel pump, a fuel meter, fuel hoses, and a fuel nozzle.

Lara was charged with trafficking in counterfeit cards, organized fraud, and unlawful conveyance of fuel. Lara’s bond was set at $12,000.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott – The Published Reporter® by Email

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Video of Idaho Cop Mocking LeBron James Goes Viral with…

Christopher Boyle

Miami Hit and Run Leaves Woman Seriously Injured; Detectives…

Joe Mcdermott

Georgia Woman Fleeing Scene of Accident, Kills Man Walking…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 1,103