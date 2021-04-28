Report: Dr. Fauci Sent NIAID Scientists to Summit at Wuhan Lab Rumored to be Source of COVID-19

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). Photo credit: C-SPAN.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Reports indicate that Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) had approved scientists in his employ to attend a 2016 summit held at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) in China, which some contend to be birthplace of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Information on the 2016 Conference on Viral Infection and Immune Response had been deleted from the WIV’s website, but an archived version of the page reveals that two members of NIAID –were in attendance- Kanta Subbarao, Chief of the NIAID’s Emerging Respiratory Viruses Section, and Nancy Sullivan, Chief of the Biodefense Research Section at the NIAID’s Vaccine Research Center.

Well looky what we have here. https://t.co/U8vMcBERkd — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) April 26, 2021

Topics covered at the conference included epidemiology of emerging viral disease, persistent viral infection and immune dysregulation, viral pathogenesis, immune intervention and prevention of disease, innate antiviral immunity, and induction of systemic adaptive immunity.

Subbarao currently is the director of the World Health Organization’s Collaborating Centre for Reference and Research on Influenza; Sullivan is still employed by NIAID.

Anthony Fauci approved his researchers' participation in a conference sponsored by the Wuhan Lab where COVID-19 is believed to have started. https://t.co/VJaDhlWpry — TheNewAmerican (@NewAmericanMag) April 28, 2021

This news comes after it previously came to light that Fauci had funded a U.S. company in 2015 that had subsequently hired the WIV to conduct research into infectious diseases after the Obama Administration had banned such practices in the U.S. the year before due to lab accidents.

In 2015, the NIH awarded a $3.4 million grant to the New York-based EcoHealth Alliance, which then hired the virology lab in Wuhan to conduct genetic analyses of bat coronavirus collected in the region. EcoHealth compensated the lab $598,500 over a five-year period of time, which was approved by both the U.S. State Department and the NIH.

Some conspiracy theorists maintain that not only did the coronavirus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic originate from the WIV labs via research indirectly paid for by Fauci, but that the virus was man-made specially as a bioweapon; however, these theories are not backed by any evidence and have been debunked.