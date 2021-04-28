JM Family Enterprises Provides Temporary “Home” for Habitat for Humanity of Broward

Habitat for Humanity of Broward employees and CEO welcomes to their new temporary office at the JM Family Enterprises headquarters.

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL – Through the end of August, JM Family Enterprises will open its doors as a temporary “home” to Habitat for Humanity of Broward. Staff from the nonprofit, will set up camp in Deerfield Beach as they transition to their new office location later this year.

“Our founder instilled the spirit of giving back as an integral part of who we are, and when an opportunity to support one of our long-time nonprofit partners arises, we don’t hesitate to help,” said Brent Burns, president and CEO, JM Family. “Through their work in the community, Habitat for Humanity provides affordable homes to hard-working individuals and families who need it the most. We are honored to return the favor and provide a temporary home to their staff this summer.”

Due to JM Family’s ongoing campus construction, space for the small Habitat for Humanity office staff is available at the company’s headquarters.

“Words can’t express our gratitude to Brent and JM Family Enterprises,” said Nancy Robin, CEO and Executive Director of Habitat Broward. “JM Family is what world-class corporate leadership looks like from top to bottom. This is a company that believes in solving problems and supporting its community wherever and whenever it can.”

JM Family and Habitat for Humanity have collaborated on projects for nearly 20 years, partnering to construct more than 35 houses across Broward County.

About Habitat for Humanity of Broward

Seeking to put God’s love into action, Habitat for Humanity of Broward brings people together to build homes, communities and hope. Habitat Broward offers a “hand up” not a “hand out” to low to very low-income families who are unable to qualify for conventional financing but are willing to work hard to improve their family’s lives and break the intergenerational cycle of poverty. For more information about Habitat for Humanity of Broward please call (954) 396-3030 or visit habitatbroward.org or check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/HabitatBroward.

About JM Family Enterprises, Inc.

JM Family Enterprises, Inc. was founded by automotive legend, Jim Moran in 1968. It is a privately held company with $16 billion in revenue and more than 4,200 associates. Rooted in automotive and united in its strong culture and core values, JM Family is in the business of helping other businesses succeed. As a long-term partner, it is invested in its companies, associates and its communities. Driven by exceptional performance, current subsidiaries are in the automotive, financial services and franchising industries. Its family of companies includes: Southeast Toyota Distributors, the world’s largest independent distributor of Toyota vehicles; JM&A Group, a company committed to improving automotive dealers’ performance by offering Finance & Insurance products and services, dealership training and consulting; World Omni Financial Corp. (dba Southeast Toyota Finance), a captive financial services company driven to delivering an exceptional dealership and customer experience for Toyota customers in the Southeast; JM Lexus, one of South Florida’s leading Lexus dealers; DataScan, a provider of solutions for wholesale asset financing and inventory risk management; and Home Franchise Concepts, a multi-brand franchise network consisting of Budget Blinds, Tailored Living featuring PremierGarage, Concrete Craft, AdvantaClean and Kitchen Tune-Up. JM Family has earned various awards for its culture, products and services, including 23 consecutive years on Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For list. Interact with JM Family on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.