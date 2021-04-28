Greenpointe Announces Austin Burr Promotion; Regional Manager Focused On Expanding Company’s Footprint In South Florida

Austin Burr, South Florida Regional Manager, GreenPointe Developers. Burr joined the company in 2018 as South Florida Assistant Project Manager/Financial Analyst. Prior to GreenPointe, Burr served as a Senior Audit Associate at KPMG in Jacksonville, focusing on real estate clients.

JACKSONVILLE, FL – GreenPointe Developers, LLC proudly announces the promotion of Austin Burr to South Florida Regional Manager. In his role, Burr is managing GreenPointe Developers’ operations in South Florida, including the development of Veranda and Wylder, the company’s master-planned communities in Port St. Lucie, Fla. Burr also is pursuing acquisitions in South Florida and is charged with growing the company throughout the region. Burr is based in Jupiter, Fla.

“Austin’s promotion reflects our company’s commitment to excellence,” said GreenPointe Developers President Grady Miars. “He is making a positive impact on our South Florida operations and is recognized for his leadership and contributions. I am confident Austin will do an outstanding job in his new role.”

Burr joined the company in 2018 as South Florida Assistant Project Manager/Financial Analyst. Prior to GreenPointe, Burr served as a Senior Audit Associate at KPMG in Jacksonville, focusing on real estate clients. He earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance and a master’s degree in accounting from Florida State University.

Burr serves on the Monique Burr Foundation for Children (MBF) Board of Directors and is Chair of its Strategic Planning Committee. MBF is a nonprofit organization founded in memory of his mother, a devoted child advocate. MBF Prevention Education Programs empower children with information and strategies to prevent, recognize and respond appropriately to bullying, cyberbullying, digital dangers, child abuse and exploitation.

GreenPointe is developing communities throughout Florida. For more information, visit www.GreenPointeLLC.com.

Photography:

Austin Burr, South Florida Regional Manager, GreenPointe Developers

About GreenPointe Developers, LLC

GreenPointe Developers is the community and urban development division of GreenPointe Holdings with extensive real estate market data and analytical systems to rapidly assess real estate values and challenges. The GreenPointe team has more than 140 years of collective experience in developing some of the most sought-after master-planned and condominium communities in the Southeast. The team creates and transforms residential and mixed-use communities into neighborhoods for today’s homebuyer while providing lasting, sustainable value. Having the utmost respect for the land, the GreenPointe team works diligently to protect and enhance nature’s best assets. This thoughtful practice allows GreenPointe Developers to create and reenergize communities that provide for an enduring lifestyle where people want to live, work and enjoy recreation.

More information is available at www.GreenPointeLLC.com or (904) 996-2485.