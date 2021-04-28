CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Investigating Shooting In Lake Worth Beach

By Joe Mcdermott
Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH BEACH, FL – According to authorities, on or about noon today, deputies responded to a shooting in the 100 block of North Dixie Highway, City of Lake Worth Beach. Upon arrival, deputies located an adult male sitting in a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. The male was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are in route to investigate this shooting further. Motive and suspect info is currently unknown. Anyone that may have been in the area of the 100 block of North Dixie Highway and may have witnessed this shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

