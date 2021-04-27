Retro Fitness Opens New Headquarters in West Palm Beach, Florida

The new location was a strategic relocation for the brand amid its 15th year anniversary, prompted by Retro Fitness’ continued national growth and expansion. Photo credit: 5W Public Relations; SOURCE Retro Fitness.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – Retro Fitness, a leader in high-value, low price fitness, has opened its new corporate headquarters and support center at 1601 Belvedere Rd., West Palm Beach, Florida. The new location was a strategic relocation for the brand amid its 15th year anniversary, prompted by Retro Fitness’ continued national growth and expansion.

Retro Fitness worked hand-in-hand with leading architectural firm, Nichols/Page Design Association Inc., to open its new 13,000 sq. ft. support center in the heart of West Palm Beach, generating hundreds of new jobs and opportunities in the surrounding markets. The new state of the art facility and support center has a modern, industrial-chic layout, Retro Fitness branding and a collaborative workspace environment that features:

Full penthouse floor

15 individual offices

ABC Financial Learning Lab

Podcast Studio to support its focus on mental health, nutrition and education

Zen den inclusive of massage chair for its corporate employees

Full smoothie bar like you find in all Retro Fitness Health Clubs

“I welcome Retro Fitness to West Palm Beach. Despite the fact that focusing on health and wellness would have done a lot of good in face of the pandemic, the fitness industry was unfortunately one of the main targets of shutdowns in other states. I am excited Retro has made their move to the free state of Florida, and I wish them all the success.” Governor Ron DeSantis

“Recognizing Retro Fitness was at an inflection point, part of our transformation was a strategic relocation that complimented the growth opportunity in front of us. Since then, the world has completely changed amid the pandemic, and our new support center has been our haven as we navigated the new normal, growing our member joins, club locations and investor interest exponentially. We are excited to draw upon the energy of the communities throughout Florida and support Governor DeSantis’ focus that public health is more than just beating a virus.” Andrew Alfano, CEO of Retro Fitness.

About Retro Fitness:

Celebrating its 15 year anniversary, Retro Fitness is a leading national fitness franchise with more than 120 gyms open or in development across the country. With a new executive leadership team led by former Starbucks Senior Executive Andrew Alfano, Retro Fitness provides investors and franchisees with a full suite of world-class support services including real estate site selection, construction, training, marketing and operations support all to deliver a simple turnkey and operational solution.

For more information on being a Retro Fitness franchisee, please visit http://www.retrofitness.com/franchising.