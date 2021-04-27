Op-Ed: John Kerry, Sitting On The Edge of Treason

The latest cries of treason stem from a leaked interview with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif who claims that the Secretary of State John Kerry informed Zarif about Israeli airstrikes on Iranian assets in Syria. File photo: Alexandros Michailidis, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

PALM BEACH, FL – John Kerry had stayed behind the headlines for a while, but his latest exposure is another example of historical recurrence. It shows how quickly the left-leaning media forgets the past and the destiny that seems to shape history repeating itself. Mark Twain said, “a favorite theory of mine [is] that no occurrence is sole and solitary but is merely a repetition of a thing which has happened before, and perhaps often.”

The latest Iran headlines are not the first time that John Kerry has been sitting on the edge of treason. Far from it. Lenny Dykstra made a great point in his tweet, “Does anyone actually like #JohnKerry?” “Or is he like the A-Rod of ‘public service’?”

The latest cries of treason stem from a leaked interview with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. Zarif claimed that Kerry once informed Zarif about Israeli airstrikes on Iranian assets in Syria. After appearing in a London-based Iranian exile publication, the comments found their way to The New York Times. It would seem that not much has changed in the way that Kerry conducts himself and that this is just another foreign policy item to add to all the bad ones of the past. John Kerry has been on the wrong side of every foreign affairs issue since Vietnam.

The Biden administration is actively attempting to negotiate its reentry into a nuclear deal with Iran. This Iran deal was Kerry’s foreign policy achievement as secretary of state under Barack Obama. He struck a deal with the devil, and repetitively, it seems to be happening again. Of course, Donald Trump had tried to take a hard stance on Iran. Now we know Kerry was conspiring to undermine that harder “America First” stance strategy under Trump. It seems that Kerry divulged to Zarif the details of over 200 covert Israeli military operations taken against Iranian targets in Syria. Let’s sum it up, John Kerry, who was serving as America’s leading diplomat globally, betrayed our Israeli allies to back up a terrorist. It’s hard to believe that the American left will back up Kerry after this one. Based on today’s headlines, though, it looks like the media may think he can backpedal out of this. Can’t say this is a surprise; Kerry’s indiscretions seem to have a short shelf life.

You don’t have to go too far back to remember when John Kerry told oil and gas workers who lost their jobs on the XL Pipeline to “go get jobs making solar panels,” this is a shining example of how tone-deaf he is. The “do as I say, not as I do” that is the mantra of many democrats is the phrase to live by for Kerry. A man who is so concerned about climate change that his family flew 2,200 miles from Boston to Idaho on his private jet several weeks ago. According to flight logs, his jet spent 20 hours in the air in 11 months, emitting over 116 metric tons of carbon (the average car emits 4.6 in an entire year).

When he isn’t flying private, he’s made headlines on commercial flights. Back in mid-march, Kerry was spotted going mask-less on an American Airlines flight to Washington D.C.

The Tennessee Star published a photo of a bare-faced Kerry flying first-class from Boston to D.C. The airline requires all passengers wear masks on board, following COVID-19 directives from the CDC and TSA. Then, of course there was Biden’s Jan. 21 executive order that mandated face coverings during interstate travel.

We could go back to Vietnam, where Kerry earned three Purple Heart medals.

He was awarded the Bronze Star and the Silver Star. He then came back from his tours and lectured the nation about the evils of Vietnam. In his “Summer soldier, winter patriot speech” before the U.S. Senate in 1971. That was where Kerry famously stated, “The country doesn’t know it yet, but it has created a monster, a monster in the form of millions of men who have been taught to deal and to trade in violence, and who are given a chance to die for the biggest nothing in history.”

John Kerry is always a sellout, meeting with world leaders and negotiating poorly for decades. His weak stance on the Iran deal and overall poor performance as the secretary of state was enough to squash any chance of a cabinet position under this administration. John Kerry’s track record was exactly why Biden made him “Climate Czar.” It was the only place to put him. As soon as he was appointed, he wasted no time selling out America when he stated in Paris, “If all the industrial nations went down to zero emissions, it wouldn’t be enough,” Making this statement while graciously giving China and India another decade to clean up their acts. John Kerry always seems to be cutting a break for the other side at the expense of American interests. Sweeping this Iran story under the rug will be a part of his latest global clean-up act.