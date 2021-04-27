Miami Hit and Run Leaves Woman Seriously Injured; Detectives Seeking Driver of Dark Colored Toyota Camry, Likely Has Front End Damage

Surveillance video captured the dark colored Toyota Camry hit the pedestrian on NW 79 Street.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a hit and run that left a woman seriously injured. According to investigators, on April 21, 2021 at approximately 5:53 a.m., a dark colored Toyota Camry traveling westbound on NW 79 Street, struck a pedestrian that was standing in the center turn lane near NW 90 Avenue. The vehicle fled the scene without stopping to render aid or calling 911.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported to the victim to Ryder Jackson Trauma in critical condition. Investigators believe that the vehicle should have left front end and windshield damage. Surveillance video captured the image of the subject vehicle and investigators are seeking the assistance of the community in identifying the owner and/or locating the vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.