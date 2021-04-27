CrimeLocalSociety

Miami Hit and Run Leaves Woman Seriously Injured; Detectives Seeking Driver of Dark Colored Toyota Camry, Likely Has Front End Damage

By Joe Mcdermott
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

Surveillance video captured the dark colored Toyota Camry hit the pedestrian on NW 79 Street.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a hit and run that left a woman seriously injured. According to investigators, on April 21, 2021 at approximately 5:53 a.m., a dark colored Toyota Camry traveling westbound on NW 79 Street, struck a pedestrian that was standing in the center turn lane near NW 90 Avenue. The vehicle fled the scene without stopping to render aid or calling 911.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported to the victim to Ryder Jackson Trauma in critical condition. Investigators believe that the vehicle should have left front end and windshield damage. Surveillance video captured the image of the subject vehicle and investigators are seeking the assistance of the community in identifying the owner and/or locating the vehicle.

https://www.miamidade.gov/global/police/about-homicide-bureau.page

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott – The Published Reporter® by Email

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Homeless Man, 36, Arrested For Attempted Strong-Armed…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Op-Ed: Are Free and Fair Elections Even Possible? A Tale of…

Phil Orenstein

Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office Advising Residents Of Declared…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 1,100