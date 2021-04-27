Metro D.C. Officer’s Remarks Related to Ma’Khia Bryant Shooting Going Viral on Social Media

A video captured a confrontation between an unknown man and officers of the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, DC over the death of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant in Ohio last week.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A TikTok video is going viral after it captured a confrontation between an unknown man and officers of the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, DC over the death of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant in Ohio last week.

The date the video was taken and the circumstances surrounding the exchange are currently not known, but the video – posted on TikTok with the caption “i hate the police so much!!” – begins with the individual filming several MPD officers when he asks them, “Are y’all gonna kill me like Ma’Khia Bryant?”

One of the officers – it is unclear which one, due to all of them wearing masks – immediately responds by saying, “Are you going to stab somebody like her?”

The man filming initially sounded confused, responding with “no” before suddenly becoming angry and yelling obscenities at the unknown officer.

“But she called y’all for help, the f**k is you talkin’ about, get yo goofy ass…and you just said that on camera. This s**t is going viral!” he said.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department has stated that they are “aware of this incident and it is currently under investigation.” They did not confirm if any of their officers had or had not made the remark about Bryant, but did confirm that “the members in the video are MPD members.”

Las week, Columbus, Ohio police responded to 911 calls of an attempted stabbing; released bodycam footage showed an officer arriving on-scene, at which time Ma’Khia Bryant was seen attacking two other females with a large kitchen knife. After Bryant appeared to ignore law enforcement’s commands and continued to stab a victim, the officer shot her four times. Bryant was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Bryant’s mother has claimed that her daughter had made the 911 call, but authorities have not officially identified the caller.