Georgia Woman Fleeing Scene of Accident, Kills Man Walking Dog, Now Facing First Degree Vehicular Homicide, Two Counts of Hit and Run

SANDY SPRINGS, GA – A Georgia woman who was fleeing from a hit-and-run incident ran over and killed a man and his pet dog while they were walking in the street, immediately fleeing from that scene as well, according to reports.

According to authorities, on Sunday evening, April 25, Michael Farmer, 25, of Sandy Springs, Georgia and his dog, a Catahoula named Bruce, were walking in his neighborhood on Hammond Drive near Glenridge Drive when they were both struck by a speeding white sedan which then fled the scene; both Farmer and Bruce were fatally wounded and died at the scene, according to authorities.

Responding Sandy Springs Police officers determined that the same white sedan had been involved in another hit-and-run accident just minutes before, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

“Sandy Springs Police Traffic Investigators learned that minutes prior to this deadly incident, the same hit-and-run vehicle had been involved in an additional hit-and-run crash with another vehicle while in the area of Roswell Road and I-285,” the post said. “The suspect was fleeing the first incident at a high-rate of speed when it struck the pedestrian and his dog; causing fatal injuries to both.”

Dominque Houston of Newnan, Georgia, 38, was eventually located by authorities and arrested on charges of vehicular homicide in the first degree, reckless driving, two counts of hit and run, and one count of following too closely.

Sandy Springs Police Department identified the vehicle driven by Houston as a 2020 white Chevy Malibu with Florida tags, and with the assistance of the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office they tracked down the suspect and took her into custody. Houston was booked into the Fulton County Jail and is awaiting prosecution.