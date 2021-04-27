CrimeLocalSociety

Family Pleas For Tips In Fatal Hit And Run In Miami; Driver of Red Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Sought, Cash Reward Available

By Joe Mcdermott
Christian Lopez' family and Miami-Dade Police Department Traffic Homicide detectives are pleading for assistance of the community to aid with the investigation of a traffic incident which took the life of Christian and injured six others on Monday, April 19, 2020.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – On Monday, April 19, 2020, at approximately 12:35 a.m., a Toyota Sienna, occupied with seven people, was traveling eastbound on NW 119 Street. As the vehicle crossed the intersection of NW 22 Avenue, a Dodge Charger Hellcat rear-ended the Toyota Sienna at a high rate of speed, claiming the life of 23 year-old Christian Lopez and injuring six others.

The driver of the Dodge did not render aid, and fled on foot. All seven occupants were transported to a local hospital, where Mr. Lopez succumbed to his injuries. Mr. Lopez’ family, alongside Miami-Dade Police Department Traffic Homicide detectives, is pleading for the assistance of the community to aid with this investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
