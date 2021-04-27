Detectives Investigating Shooting In Greenacres Mobile Home Park; Woman In Critical Condition

GREENACRES, FL – According to authorities, on Monday, April 26, 2021 at approximately 9:12 pm, Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office Deputies responded to a shooting that occurred at 1 East Pickwick Park Drive, in Greenacres. Upon arrival, deputies located a victim, an adult female, shot in the torso. The female was transported to a local hospital where she is listed in critical condition.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived to investigate further. Motive and suspect information is currently unknown. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.