CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Investigating Shooting In Greenacres Mobile Home Park; Woman In Critical Condition

By Joe Mcdermott
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

Detectives

GREENACRES, FL – According to authorities, on Monday, April 26, 2021 at approximately 9:12 pm, Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office Deputies responded to a shooting that occurred at 1 East Pickwick Park Drive, in Greenacres. Upon arrival, deputies located a victim, an adult female, shot in the torso. The female was transported to a local hospital where she is listed in critical condition.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived to investigate further. Motive and suspect information is currently unknown. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott – The Published Reporter® by Email

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Homeless Man, 36, Arrested For Attempted Strong-Armed…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Op-Ed: Are Free and Fair Elections Even Possible? A Tale of…

Phil Orenstein

Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office Advising Residents Of Declared…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 1,100