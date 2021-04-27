Citrus County Man, 46, Charged in Hernando County Burglary Spree Tied to White Chevrolet Trax

46 year old David Miller was arrested in Spring Hill on two counts of burglary of a conveyance and three counts of burglary of a structure. Miller remains incarcerated at the Hernando County Detention Center on a no bond status.

SPRING HILL, FL – An ongoing investigation into a series of burglaries occurring over a four-month period recently culminated in an arrest. According to authorities, on April 16, 2021, 46 year old David Miller was arrested in Spring Hill on two counts of burglary of a conveyance and three counts of burglary of a structure. Miller remains incarcerated at the Hernando County Detention Center on a no bond status.

The investigation started on December 19, 2020 when an unknown suspect driving a white Chevrolet Trax burglarized a commercial trailer located in the Goodwill parking lot located at 4750 Commercial Way. A second incident was reported on February 7, 2021 where an unknown suspect driving a white Chevrolet Trax burglarized a commercial trailer in the parking lot of Prodigy I.T. located at 8358 Forest Oaks Boulevard. A third incident was reported on March 2, 2021 where again, an unknown suspect driving a white Chevrolet Trax burglarized a commercial vehicle parked in the parking lot of Crosby’s Billiards and Darts Supply LLC located at 5110 Commercial Way.

Utilizing images captured from various surveillance video, an alert was generated to deputies detailing the suspect’s vehicle. On March 24, 2021, a deputy said he possibly located the vehicle used in the burglaries when he observed the vehicle in the 4300 block of Commercial Way. The driver of the vehicle, Miller, had run out of gas. The deputy assisted Miller in obtaining gas for the vehicle. While helping Miller the deputy observed several distinguishable characteristics from Miller’s vehicle that matched the suspect’s vehicle description in the alert.

Miller informed the deputy that while he drove the vehicle, the vehicle was actually registered to his girlfriend. After gathering the needed information for detectives, Miller, who lives in Citrus County, was permitted to leave the area. Detectives used this information and later were able to take Miller into custody on April 16, 2021 in connection with a warrant for failure to appear on a drug paraphernalia charge out of Citrus County.

An investigation revealed Miller and his girlfriend are the only two people who operate the vehicle in question. Miller’s girlfriend said that Miller would randomly come home with various items such as tools and electronics. Detectives were able to locate several stolen items in the motel room in Citrus County where Miller and his girlfriend were residing. These items were from recently reported residential burglaries in Hernando County.

Detectives in Citrus County were also able to confirm a burglary in their jurisdiction through evidence obtained at the scene. Deputies charged Miller with the burglaries tied to the Chevrolet Trax and are continuing their investigation to determine if there are additional victims in Hernando or Citrus counties.