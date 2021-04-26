Where’s BLM, Antifa, Sharpton? Toddler Shot and Killed in Miami Homicide; Who Killed Elijah Lafrance? Up to $5k Reward Offered for Killer

According to authorities, three year old Elijah Lafrance, was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers swiftly placed the three year-old in a police vehicle and transported him to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau is investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of a toddler and an adult female injured. According to investigators, officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert and discovered a toddler, Elijah Lafrance, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The officers swiftly placed the three year-old in a police vehicle and transported him to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

As other officers arrived, they discovered a second victim that had also been shot. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and transported the adult female to Aventura Hospital in stable condition. The preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were attending a child’s birthday party at the residence, which is a short-term rental. The subject fled in an unknown direction and remains at large.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip?