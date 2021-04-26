Volusia Sheriff’s Office Investigating Homicide In Deltona; Deputies Alerted After Sanford Man, 23, Was Located Fatally Shot

According to authorities, Deputies were called to the Deltona scene after a body was discovered about 6:20 a.m. Sunday. Detectives have identified the victim as Marvin Keith Evans III, 23 of Sanford.

DELTONA, FL – Sheriff’s detectives spent Sunday investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death near the roadway of a wooded residential lot in the 2200 block of Matthew Circle, Deltona. According to authorities, Deputies were called to the scene after the body was discovered about 6:20 a.m. Sunday. Detectives have identified the victim as Marvin Keith Evans III, 23 of Sanford.

Anyone with information about this homicide is urged to call the Volusia Sheriff’s Office Major Case Unit at (386) 254-1537. Or contact Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1 (888) 277-8477 or via the P3 app and you could be eligible for a cash reward. This is an active criminal investigation. More information will be provided when it becomes available.