Search for Missing Teen In Marion County Continues

CITRA, FL – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 15 year old Steven Lane who police say was last seen around 6:00pm on April 6, 2021 at 2085 W Highway 329, Citra, FL. According to authorities, Steven was wearing a black shirt and khaki pants. Lane is described as a Caucasian male standing 5 foot 5 inches tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and hair.

Steven is considered a missing endangered juvenile and has made concerning statements in the past and has been diagnosed with medical conditions that require medication. Law enforcement and his family are concerned for his safety. If you have any information about Steven’s whereabouts, please call 911.