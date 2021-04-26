CrimeLocalSociety

Search for Missing Teen In Marion County Continues

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

MARION COUNTY
According to authorities, Steven was wearing a black shirt and khaki pants. Lane is described as a Caucasian male standing 5 foot 5 inches tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and hair.

CITRA, FL – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 15 year old Steven Lane who police say was last seen around 6:00pm on April 6, 2021 at 2085 W Highway 329, Citra, FL. According to authorities, Steven was wearing a black shirt and khaki pants. Lane is described as a Caucasian male standing 5 foot 5 inches tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and hair.

Steven is considered a missing endangered juvenile and has made concerning statements in the past and has been diagnosed with medical conditions that require medication. Law enforcement and his family are concerned for his safety. If you have any information about Steven’s whereabouts, please call 911.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen – The Published Reporter® by Email

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Miami Man With Ties to Mexican Singer, Ninel Conde, Indicted…

Joe Mcdermott

Flagler County Detectives Investigating Shooting in Palm…

Joe Mcdermott

Where’s BLM, Antifa, Sharpton? Toddler Shot and Killed…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 1,096