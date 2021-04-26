Pedestrian Killed In Lauderhill Crash

Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit was contacted to assist the Lauderhill Police Department in the investigation of a crash involving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado and a pedestrian in the 3400 block of West Broward Boulevard in Lauderhill.

LAUDERHILL, FLL – A pedestrian is dead following a crash in Lauderhill. According to authorities, at approximately 9 p.m. on Friday, April 16, the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit was contacted to assist the Lauderhill Police Department in the investigation of a crash involving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado and a pedestrian in the 3400 block of West Broward Boulevard in Lauderhill. At the time, the Lauderhill Police Department’s Traffic Unit was working an unrelated investigation and requested Broward Sheriff’s Office’s assistance.

According to detectives, a preliminary investigation revealed that pedestrian Aaron Adams, 65, of Fort Lauderdale, was crossing West Broward Boulevard when he entered the path of the Silverado, driven by Brandon Drahman, 34, also of Fort Lauderdale. Following the crash, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue transported Adams to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries that were considered life threatening. Drahman remained on scene and cooperated with investigators.

Adams received treatment at the hospital and was later transferred to hospice care, where he died on Monday, April 19. Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide investigators say neither excessive speed nor impairment by the driver are considered factors, and a witness said the driver had a solid green traffic signal at the time of the crash. The investigation is ongoing.