Op-Ed: LeBron James, a Dribbling, Ignorant, Jew/White Hating, Millionaire Basketball Idiot

BOCA RATON, FL – LeBron James, a black, NBA super-star, recently went out of his way to endanger the life of a white, Ohio police officer who shot and killed a black, female teen who was about to stab to death another girl with a huge kitchen knife. The officer saved her life. You already know the details as seen on the horrific video of the action. James, a dribbling idiot and already a long time dummy, racist and Jew hater, threw kerosene into an already national raging fire storm when he posted a menacing tweet to the officer, including his name and photo, along with the words, “You’re Next!”
This cop and his family are now the target of the thugs from the violent BLM movement. Any regrets for this deed issued by JackAss James means nothing. The cop and his family must be accorded the safety along the lines of the Witness Protection Program for their well being and security. If there were justice in this world, James, who recently signed a $160 million contract to play a child’s game should be forced to pay the bill. He earns more than 60 times what the cop does.
James, the Jerk, has a history of bigoted, hateful, racist comments. As an up and coming ballplayer he blurted out, “I don’t want nothing to do with White people. I don’t believe they want anything to do with me.”
On HBO”s, “The Shop,” he ripped pro-sports owners as, “old White men” with “slave mentality.”
Next, but not last, comes his hatred for Jews. One of his tweets contained the words to a rap song, “We been getting that Jewish money. Everything is Kosher.”
This Basketball Bonehead is ignorant of how the Jews created the basketball industry that has permitted this 6′ 9″ tall, mental midget to accumulate fortunes off the game, rather than rely on carjacking for a living. He’s probably never heard of Abe Saperstein, who founded and coached the Harlem Globetrotters, well before blacks were permitted to walk on the courts. Abe paved the way for the National Basketball Association (NBA) whose millionaire players are now 85% black. Boston Celtic coach, Red Auerbach, a Jew, introduced the first black NBA player, Chuck Cooper, in 1950, as well as the first all-black starting team in 1964. And in 2019, as an affront to this nation and what it has done for blacks, James stormed off the court on Opening Night, during the playing of the National Anthem, shouting at the top of his lungs, “Let’s Go!” all while his team mates remained respectfully standing. The crowd booed. The man has become basketball’s Colin Kaepernick.
To make the story sadder, and that’s not an easy task, the NBA has seen fit to keep its mouth shut, giving support to this hate filled jock. Like other elites, he’s using racial division as a distraction as America is being transformed into another Communist China. Elites, wealthy dim witted athletes included, seem to understand that they will be protected by Communism. They’re the “Talented Tenth” that W. E. DuBois promoted early in the 20th Century. Our suggestion… stop watching pro sports.