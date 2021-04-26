PoliticsSocietyU.S. News

New Photos Surface Showing Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell as Guests of Clinton White House

By Christopher Boyle
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine
The photos come out shortly after Maxwell’s latest appearance in court on charges of sex trafficking stemming from her alleged role in gathering underage victims for Epstein to sexually abuse for decades. Photo Credit: William J. Clinton Presidential Library / The Sun.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – According to new pictures published by The Sun, convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and accused sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell were once invited to the White House in 1993 as VIP guests of then-President Bill Clinton himself.

The photos have come out shortly after Maxwell’s latest appearance in court on charges of sex trafficking stemming from her alleged role in gathering underage victims for Epstein to sexually abuse for decades.

The two were reportedly invited to the White House after Epstein had donated funds towards the refurbishment of the Oval Office; President Clinton allegedly gave them a tour of the East Room and the presidential residence during a reception, according to The Sun.

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.

Clinton has been accused of having ties with Epstein, with photos dating back to 2002 showing the former President as a passenger on a private jet belonging to the unscrupulous financier; one of the other pictured guests on the plane was a woman who would go on to accuse Epstein of raping her, as he was accused of doing to hundreds of other girls.

One of Epstein’s accusers, Virginia Giuffre, has also claimed that Clinton was a guest at Epstein’s private island in the Bahamas, a claim that the former President has maintained is not true. Clinton also allegedly had dinner with Maxwell in 2014, long after Epstein was first convicted in 2008 of sexual improprieties with a child, including prostitution. Clinton has repeatedly claimed that he had no idea that Epstein was engaged in abuse of underage girls.

A book released last year alleges that Clinton and Maxwell had an affair in the past. Other public figures that have allegedly run in Epstein’s social circles include Donald Trump and Prince Andrew.

Epstein, after having been arrested on federal charges for the sex trafficking of minors in Florida and New York, hung himself in his jail cell on August 10, 2019; however, there has been significant public skepticism about the true cause of his death.

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

Subscribe to Christopher Boyle – The Published Reporter® by Email

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Miami Man With Ties to Mexican Singer, Ninel Conde, Indicted…

Joe Mcdermott

Flagler County Detectives Investigating Shooting in Palm…

Joe Mcdermott

Where’s BLM, Antifa, Sharpton? Toddler Shot and Killed…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 1,223