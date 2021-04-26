New Photos Surface Showing Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell as Guests of Clinton White House

The photos come out shortly after Maxwell’s latest appearance in court on charges of sex trafficking stemming from her alleged role in gathering underage victims for Epstein to sexually abuse for decades. Photo Credit: William J. Clinton Presidential Library / The Sun.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – According to new pictures published by The Sun, convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and accused sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell were once invited to the White House in 1993 as VIP guests of then-President Bill Clinton himself.

The photos have come out shortly after Maxwell’s latest appearance in court on charges of sex trafficking stemming from her alleged role in gathering underage victims for Epstein to sexually abuse for decades.

The two were reportedly invited to the White House after Epstein had donated funds towards the refurbishment of the Oval Office; President Clinton allegedly gave them a tour of the East Room and the presidential residence during a reception, according to The Sun.

Clinton has been accused of having ties with Epstein, with photos dating back to 2002 showing the former President as a passenger on a private jet belonging to the unscrupulous financier; one of the other pictured guests on the plane was a woman who would go on to accuse Epstein of raping her, as he was accused of doing to hundreds of other girls.

One of Epstein’s accusers, Virginia Giuffre, has also claimed that Clinton was a guest at Epstein’s private island in the Bahamas, a claim that the former President has maintained is not true. Clinton also allegedly had dinner with Maxwell in 2014, long after Epstein was first convicted in 2008 of sexual improprieties with a child, including prostitution. Clinton has repeatedly claimed that he had no idea that Epstein was engaged in abuse of underage girls.

A book released last year alleges that Clinton and Maxwell had an affair in the past. Other public figures that have allegedly run in Epstein’s social circles include Donald Trump and Prince Andrew.

Epstein, after having been arrested on federal charges for the sex trafficking of minors in Florida and New York, hung himself in his jail cell on August 10, 2019; however, there has been significant public skepticism about the true cause of his death.