Homeless Man, 36, Arrested For Attempted Strong-Armed Robbery At Bank Of America Branch In Ocala After Passing Teller Note Demanding Cash

By Jessica Mcfadyen
STRONG-ARMED ROBBERY
OCALA, FL – A homeless man was arrested over the weekend for an attempted robbery at a Bank of America branch located in Ocala on Silver Springs Blvd. According to authorities, on Saturday, April 24, 2021, Joshua Snavely, 36, who has no known address and is listed as “homeless” on charging affidavits, entered the bank through the north main doors and stood at the teller line. When called to approach the teller window, Snavely read from a prepared note that he was robbing the bank and that they were to give him money.

Before two tellers went to the back of the bank one of them activated the robbery alarm. While still being able to see Snavely through video cameras standing at the same spot at the teller window, they called 911 and spoke to the call takers while officers responded to the bank. The tellers gave a description of Snavely – which was broadcast over police radio.

As Officers from the Ocala Police Department arrived at the bank, they quickly recognized Snavely from the description given on the radio and he was placed under arrest and put in the back of a marked Ocala Police patrol vehicle. During a search, officers found a medium side note pad with the robbery instructions that were read by Snavely written on a page of note pad. The company that handles Bank of America security video also emailed several still photos of the suspect which showed Snavely entering the bank and standing at the teller window.

Snavely was charged with attempted strong-armed robbery.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

