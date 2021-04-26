Flagler County Detectives Investigating Shooting in Palm Coast’s “R” Section; 17-Year-Old Boy Airlifted To Hospital By Helicopter

An investigation revealed that the incident took place on Roxland Lane with a 17-year-old male found to have a gunshot wound and was airlifted to the hospital by Trauma One’s emergency rescue helicopter.

PALM COAST, FL – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) responded to Roxboro Drive in Palm Coast around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, after reports of a shooting. An investigation revealed that the incident took place on Roxland Lane with a 17-year-old male found to have a gunshot wound and was airlifted to the hospital by Trauma One’s emergency rescue helicopter.

“At this time we do not believe that this was a random attack,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “We are actively piecing together the events that led up to this incident and are following all leads that have been uncovered. We ask the community to send tips if they have any information that may help in this investigation.”

Detectives worked through the night of the weekend and are continuing the investigation at this time. Additional information will be released as the investigation progresses.

Anyone with information related to this incident can send it to TIPS@flaglersheriff.com or call the non- emergency line at 386-313-4911 and mention Case Number 2021-37949. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477). You could be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.00.