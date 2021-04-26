CrimeLocalSociety

Flagler County Detectives Investigating Shooting in Palm Coast’s “R” Section; 17-Year-Old Boy Airlifted To Hospital By Helicopter

By Joe Mcdermott
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office
An investigation revealed that the incident took place on Roxland Lane with a 17-year-old male found to have a gunshot wound and was airlifted to the hospital by Trauma One’s emergency rescue helicopter.

PALM COAST, FL – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) responded to Roxboro Drive in Palm Coast around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, after reports of a shooting. An investigation revealed that the incident took place on Roxland Lane with a 17-year-old male found to have a gunshot wound and was airlifted to the hospital by Trauma One’s emergency rescue helicopter.

“At this time we do not believe that this was a random attack,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “We are actively piecing together the events that led up to this incident and are following all leads that have been uncovered. We ask the community to send tips if they have any information that may help in this investigation.”

Detectives worked through the night of the weekend and are continuing the investigation at this time. Additional information will be released as the investigation progresses.

Anyone with information related to this incident can send it to TIPS@flaglersheriff.com or call the non- emergency line at 386-313-4911 and mention Case Number 2021-37949. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477). You could be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.00.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott – The Published Reporter® by Email

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

After Weeks of Speculation, Caitlyn Jenner Announces Run for…

Christopher Boyle

CDC, State Health Authorities Investigating Death of Oregon…

Christopher Boyle

Second Officer’s Bodycam, Neighbor Street-Facing Camera…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 1,093