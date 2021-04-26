CrimeLocalSociety

DUI Manslaughter Arrest from 2020 Crash On Beeline Highway And Innovation Drive, In Jupiter

By Joe Mcdermott
Friday, April 23, 2021, Bailey Leanne Horton, 24, of Lake Worth, was arrested and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail for DUI manslaughter, vehicle homicide, and causing death without a driver license.
JUPITER, FL – According to Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, on November 4th, 2020, Bailey Leanne Horton, 24, of Lake Worth, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu southbound on Beeline Highway within the outside lane of travel approaching the intersection of Innovation Drive. As the roadway curved left, Horton drove off the roadway to the right onto the grassy shoulder for approximately half a mile, struck a metal street sign and then rotated in a clockwise direction continuing southbound on the shoulder until she hit a concrete utility pole.

The passenger, Ramon L Vazquez, also 24, of Lake Worth, was pronounced deceased on the scene by Palm Beach Fire Rescue. The driver, Horton, was transported to St Mary’s Medical Center with life threatening injuries.

Joe Mcdermott

