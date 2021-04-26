HealthPoliticsSociety

Dr. Rand Paul: “Huge Ethical Question” Remains for Dr. Fauci on Origin of COVID-19 and Funding to Upgrade Animal Viruses to Infect Humans

By Christopher Boyle
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

Dr. Rand Paul Talks Pres. Biden's First 100 Days in Office and Democrats' Power Grab Agenda
Senator Rand Paul says there remains ethical questions which should be asked of Dr. Anthony Fauci, regarding government funding for human virus studies in Wuhan, China after they were banned in the United States. File photo: Christopher Halloran, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – While Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) was being interviewed by Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures, he brought up an accusation that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and head of infectious diseases at the National Institutes of Health, was responsible for funding human virus studies in Wuhan, China after they were banned in the United States.

“There’s a huge ethical question about the origins of the virus. The ethical question is should we be doing gain of function, should we be upgrading animal viruses in the lab to make them more susceptible to humans,” Senator Paul said. “We have to ask Dr. Fauci, why did he in overseeing these labs allowed gain of function? Why did he allow labs to get money to upgrade animal viruses so they can infect humans? We got worried about this around 2 or 3 years ago. We closed down about half of them but then Dr. Fauci and his committees opened them back up. We need to ask him why are we doing this in China but are we doing this in the U.S.?”

Paul was likely referring to articles published by the Times of Israel and The Daily Mail, which stated that Fauci, through the National Institute of Health (NIH), purportedly outsourced research in 2015 to the Wuhan lab and licensed the lab to continue receiving federal funding to conduct virus research – including bat coronavirus – after accidents at U.S. high-containment labs led to the Obama Administration banning funding for such activity in 2014. The ban was later lifted in 2017.

Fact-checkers claim that Fauci did not directly fund the Wuhan lab; instead, it is maintained that the NIH awarded a $3.4 million grant to the New York-based EcoHealth Alliance in 2014, which then hired the virology lab in Wuhan to conduct genetic analyses of bat coronavirus collected in the region. EcoHealth compensated the lab $598,500 over a five-year period of time, which was approved by both the U.S. State Department and the NIH.

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.

However, some of the conspiracy theories regarding the genesis of COVID-19 – such that it was specially man-made as a bioweapon, and that Fauci is directly tied to its creation – are baseless and without evidence.

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

Subscribe to Christopher Boyle – The Published Reporter® by Email

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Miami Man With Ties to Mexican Singer, Ninel Conde, Indicted…

Joe Mcdermott

Flagler County Detectives Investigating Shooting in Palm…

Joe Mcdermott

Where’s BLM, Antifa, Sharpton? Toddler Shot and Killed…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 1,262