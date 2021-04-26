CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Arrest Pahokee Man, 33, for First Degree Murder After Shooting

By Joe Mcdermott
MURDER FIRST DEGREE
According to authorities, Lanorris Lee, 33, of Pahokee, was identified, located, interviewed and arrested. Lee faces charges of first degree murder. The victims name will not be released as the family has enacted Marsy's Law. This investigation is still active and ongoing.

PAHOKEE, FL – According to authorities, on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at approximately 8:30 pm, Palm Beach Sheriffs Deputies responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Daniels Place, in Pahokee. Upon arrival deputies located an adult male deceased from a gunshot wound. 

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division responded to investigate this shooting as a homicide. After further investigation, a suspect, Lanorris Lee, 33, was identified, located, interviewed and arrested. Lanorris Lee is currently residing in the Palm Beach County Jail on what county records show as two counts of first degree murder. The victims name will not be released as the family has enacted Marsy’s Law. This investigation is still active and ongoing.

