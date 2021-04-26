Deerfield Beach Man, 58, Dies In Single Vehicle Motorcycle Crash After Losing Control, Getting Ejected

A preliminary investigation revealed that Andre Garcia, 58, of Deerfield Beach, was traveling on a 2015 Triumph Rocket Three motorcycle when he attempted to make a right turn onto Northwest Second Street from North Military Trail. At some point, Garcia lost control of the Triumph Rocket Three (cruiser style) motorcycle and was ejected.

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL – The Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man involved in a single motorcycle crash on Tuesday, April 6. According to investigators, at approximately 4:30 p.m. that Tuesday, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a motorcycle crash near the 1700 block of Northwest Second Street in Deerfield Beach.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Andre Garcia, 58, of Deerfield Beach, was traveling on a 2015 Triumph Rocket Three motorcycle when he attempted to make a right turn onto Northwest Second Street from North Military Trail. At some point, Garcia lost control of the Triumph Rocket Three (cruiser style) motorcycle and was ejected.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded, and Garcia was transported to Broward Health North to be treated for injuries that were deemed possibly life-threatening. On Monday, April 19, he was pronounced deceased. On Tuesday, April 20, the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office advised Garcia passed away due to injuries related to the crash.

Detectives say no other vehicles were involved in the crash, and that neither excessive speed nor impairment are being considered as contributing factors. The investigation continues.