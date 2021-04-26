CrimeLocalSociety

Deerfield Beach Man, 58, Dies In Single Vehicle Motorcycle Crash After Losing Control, Getting Ejected

By Joe Mcdermott
MOTORCYCLIST DEAD
A preliminary investigation revealed that Andre Garcia, 58, of Deerfield Beach, was traveling on a 2015 Triumph Rocket Three motorcycle when he attempted to make a right turn onto Northwest Second Street from North Military Trail. At some point, Garcia lost control of the Triumph Rocket Three (cruiser style) motorcycle and was ejected.

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL – The Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man involved in a single motorcycle crash on Tuesday, April 6. According to investigators, at approximately 4:30 p.m. that Tuesday, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a motorcycle crash near the 1700 block of Northwest Second Street in Deerfield Beach.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded, and Garcia was transported to Broward Health North to be treated for injuries that were deemed possibly life-threatening. On Monday, April 19, he was pronounced deceased. On Tuesday, April 20, the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office advised Garcia passed away due to injuries related to the crash. 

Detectives say no other vehicles were involved in the crash, and that neither excessive speed nor impairment are being considered as contributing factors. The investigation continues. 

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

