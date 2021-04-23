Volusia Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting In Spring Hill Area of DeLand

DELAND, FL – Volusia sheriff’s detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday afternoon in the 600 block of West Ida Avenue in the Spring Hill area of DeLand. According to authorities, a preliminary investigation indicated a male victim was parked in a vehicle when he was approached by several suspects with their faces concealed and began shooting at him. The victim tried running from the vehicle and was shot multiple times and pronounced deceased at the scene.

This homicide investigation is in its very early stages. Detectives are still on scene and this investigation remains active. Further updates will be provided when more information becomes available.