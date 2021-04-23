CrimeLocalSociety

Volusia Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting In Spring Hill Area of DeLand

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Volusia Sheriff

DELAND, FL – Volusia sheriff’s detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday afternoon in the 600 block of West Ida Avenue in the Spring Hill area of DeLand. According to authorities, a preliminary investigation indicated a male victim was parked in a vehicle when he was approached by several suspects with their faces concealed and began shooting at him. The victim tried running from the vehicle and was shot multiple times and pronounced deceased at the scene.

This homicide investigation is in its very early stages. Detectives are still on scene and this investigation remains active. Further updates will be provided when more information becomes available.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

